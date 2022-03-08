Amid Mounting Pressure, Biden to Ban Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine Crisis
The development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocating for the ban of Russian oil and gas.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its twelfth day, United States (US) President Joe Biden toughened the economic sanctions placed on Moscow and decided to ban Russian oil imports on Tuesday, 8 March, AP reported.
As per reports, an official announcement in this regard will be made later in the day.
The development follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocating for the ban of Russian oil and gas in front of US lawmakers, and several US officials urging President Joe Biden to take a stricter stance against Russia.
On Tuesday, Moscow continued its onslaught against Ukraine, despite an agreement to set up humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities and declaring partial ceasefire in cities of Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and Chernihiv.
However, as per the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the invading forces violated the temporary truce by shelling in Mariupol.
Russia Becomes Most Sanctioned Country
In light of the repercussions that followed after Russia announced its military operations against Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has now become the most sanctioned in the world, as per a New York-based sanctions watchlist site.
Castellum.AI stated that 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Russia before 22 February – when it recognised the independence of rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk – and 2,778 additional sanctions were imposed in the days following the assault, bringing the total to 5,532.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.