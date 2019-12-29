US Strikes Hit Iran-Backed Militia Blamed in Contractor’s Death

The US has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, a Defence Department spokesperson said on Sunday, 29 December.

US forces conducted "precision defensive strikes" against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The US blames the militia for a rocket barrage on Friday that killed a US defence contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq. Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday's assault.

The Defence Department gave no immediate details on how the strikes were conducted. It said the US hit three of the militia's sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon depots and the militia's command and control bases.