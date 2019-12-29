US Strikes Hit Iran-Backed Militia Blamed in Contractor’s Death
The US has carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, a Defence Department spokesperson said on Sunday, 29 December.
US forces conducted "precision defensive strikes" against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
The US blames the militia for a rocket barrage on Friday that killed a US defence contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq. Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday's assault.
The Defence Department gave no immediate details on how the strikes were conducted. It said the US hit three of the militia's sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon depots and the militia's command and control bases.
Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that three US airstrikes on Sunday evening Iraq time hit the headquarters of the Hezbollah Brigades at the Iraq-Syria border, killing four fighters.
Hoffman said the US attacks would limit the militia’s ability to carry out future strikes against Americans and their Iraqi allies.
Kataeb Hezbollah is led by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, one of Iraq's most powerful men. He once battled US troops and is now the deputy head of the Popular Mobilisation Forces.
In 2009, the State Department linked him to the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, designated a foreign terrorist organisation by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
Caretaker Iraq Leader Condemns US Strike
The US maintains some 5,000 troops in Iraq. They are there based on an invitation by the Iraqi government to assist and train in the fight against the Islamic State group.
The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month. Abdul-Mahdi remains for now in a caretaker capacity.
Abdul-Mahdi had made no public comment on Friday's militia attack but condemned the US retaliatory strike on Sunday. He called it a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a "dangerous escalation that threatens the security of Iraq and the region."
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)