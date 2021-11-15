US Secretary of State Expresses Concern Over Taiwan to Chinese Counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a phone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, 12 November, conveyed his worries over Mainland China's unabated military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island of Taiwan, the Strait Times reported.

Blinken urged China "to engage in meaningful dialogue" to deescalate cross-strait tensions "peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people in Taiwan", US Department of State spokesman Ned Price stated on Saturday, 13 November.

They also discussed the upcoming virtual meeting between President Biden and President Xi.