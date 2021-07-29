US ‘Really Messed up’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the Afghanistan War

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with on Tuesday, 27 July, questioned the United States for its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and said, "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan."

Speaking to Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour, Khan said that a political settlement that is 'inclusive' and involves all factions, including the Taliban, is the only solution to Afghanistan's situation, Dawn reported.

The US and its NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all troops in return for a deal by the Taliban militants to make sure that the areas under Taliban control would prevent extremist groups from operating.