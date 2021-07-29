US ‘Really Messed up’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan on the Afghanistan War
Imran Khan criticised the US for trying to 'look for a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never was one'.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with on Tuesday, 27 July, questioned the United States for its invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and said, "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan."
Speaking to Judy Woodruff on PBS NewsHour, Khan said that a political settlement that is 'inclusive' and involves all factions, including the Taliban, is the only solution to Afghanistan's situation, Dawn reported.
The US and its NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all troops in return for a deal by the Taliban militants to make sure that the areas under Taliban control would prevent extremist groups from operating.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced that American troops will be out of the country by 31 August.
After the Taliban refused to hand over Al-Qaeda's leader Osama bin Laden for his role in the 11 Septmeber, 2001 attack on the World Trade Centre, the US invaded Afghanistan in October, 2001.
He added, "People like me who kept saying that there's no military solution, who know the history of Afghanistan, we were called - people like me were called anti-American. I was called Taliban Khan," Khan said.
