Texas, Republican Bastion & ‘Howdy Modi’ Venue, May Vote Trump Out

WHAT IS BREWING IN TEXAS?

United States President Donald Trump appears to be losing his grip on a state that has historically been a Republican stronghold for over four decades.

A series of eight polls conducted among registered and likely voters indicate that Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic party rival in the upcoming US presidential elections, is surging ahead in the deep south state of Texas, according to a CNN report.

President Trump had won Texas comfortably in 2016 by a nine-point lead over Hilary Clinton. However, three polls conducted among Texas voters have either given Biden the lead or have shown the two neck-and-neck, in itself a cause for alarm for the Republicans.