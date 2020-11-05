Protests in New York, Detroit, Portland Ahead of Election Results

In New York City, supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who maintains a lead over incumbent US President Donald Trump, took to the streets to demand that every vote cast be counted, in reaction to a declaration by the president that he and his team would dispute the voting.

“We’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop...We are going to win this and as far as I’m concerned, we have already won,” Trump said late night on Tuesday, even as he declared a premature victory.