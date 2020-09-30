No Straight Count of COVID Deaths From India: Trump in Prez Debate

In the first presidential debate on Tuesday, 29 September, US President Donald Trump, while debating his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said that unlike India and other nations, his administration gave “straight numbers” of COVID-19 deaths.

Trump claimed that India is one of the countries which did not do that.

Replying to democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump stated that “if it was left to you, millions of people would have died, not two hundred thousand.. It’s China’s fault, it should have never happened, they stopped it from going in, it’s China’s fault, by the way when you talk about number, you don’t know how many people died in China, Russia, India, they don’t exactly give you straight count.”