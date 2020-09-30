‘Biden A Real Prez, Trump A Supremacist’: Democrats on US Debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, 29 September (local time), ahead of the US elections in just over a month, was a messy affair with Trump incessantly interjecting Biden's speech and the latter calling the former a "clown".

Prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren were quick to react to the debate, calling Joe Biden a "real president" and Donald Trump a "white supremacist" who "fans the flames of racism".

Pelosi, in her tweet after the debate, called Biden a "real president, with the empathy, integrity and science-based plan needed to crush COVID-19, protect people with pre-ex conditions, heal our nation and build back better as we address the climate crisis."