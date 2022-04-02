Joe Biden To Nominate Two Indian Americans to Key Administrative Positions

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Kotagal is a partner at Cohen Milstein, a member of the firm's Civil Rights & Employment practice group, and co-chair of the firm's Hiring and Diversity Committee, the statement read.

She co-authored the seminal legal template, the 'Inclusion Rider'. Kotagal is a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, representing disenfranchised people in employment and civil rights litigation, which involve issues related to Title VII, the Equal Pay Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

She was a Harvard Law School Wasserstein Public Interest Fellow. She was named an '"Employment Law MVP' by Law360 in 2018, recognising the top five most influential employment lawyers in the United States.