‘Fauci a Disaster, People Are Tired of Hearing Him’: Donald Trump

During a call with his re-election campaign staff, US President Donald Trump slammed Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, and called the latter "a disaster".

According to the audio of Monday's (19 October) call obtained by The Hill news website, the President even accused Fauci of providing inconsistent advice about the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that if he had followed all of the top scientist's advice, the US would have "700,000 to 800,000 deaths right now".

"People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong. Fauci is a nice guy, he's been here for 500 years, he called every one of them wrong," he told his staffers during the call.