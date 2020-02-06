Trump Acquitted of All Impeachment Charges; Public Statement Today

The United States Senate on Wednesday, 5 February, acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction to Congress – giving him a major political and moral victory in an election year.

The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress, thus preventing the Democratic move to overthrow him, for which they required two-thirds of votes in the 100-member House, PTI reported.

The ruling Republican party has 53 seats while the Democrats have 47.