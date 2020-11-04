How Bernie Sanders Predicted Trump’s Poll Night Response Days Ago 

Even though the votes for the US Presidential election are still being counted, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made false claims of victories in several key states. Trump said that he intends to go to Supreme Court of the country to stop vote counting.

Trump’s speech has shocked many, but Senator Bernie Sanders had predicted this outcome almost a week ago.

In a clip that is now going viral, Sanders in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon suggested that Trump would dismiss ‘crooked ballots’ due to delay in mail-in ballots being counted across the states.