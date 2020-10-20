How the 2020 US Presidential Election Compares to Previous Polls

Sharp-eyed 20/20 vision has been hard to maintain in the maelstrom of 2020, with daily fears and passions often clouding analysis.

Here’s one helpful tool on one high-profile event: As the American presidential campaign concludes, a measure of depth and context can be applied to the chaos by comparing the Donald Trump-Joe Biden battle to tumultuous U.S. elections of the past.

Americans have been whiplashed by crises in 2020. The COVID-19 cyclone alone has been traumatic: There have been well over 200,000 deaths (and counting), staggering economic damage , including layoffs and business failures, and mental health challenges (for example, a record number of deadly opioid overdoses ), to name just a handful of the pandemic-fuelled tribulations.