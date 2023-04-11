Dozens of 'Top Secret' US Documents Leaked on Social Media | What We Know

The United States (US) government has been scrambling to assess the fallout from a major leak of classified defence documents that has rattled the Joe Biden administration and members of Congress.

The Justice Department has launched a probe into how the highly sensitive documents, which allegedly include intelligence regarding the war in Ukraine and work done by the US' spy agencies, were leaked on social media.

What happened? The documents were leaked online in March on social media platform Discord, according to CNN. Several of the documents contained markings such as 'top secret.'

What do the documents contain? Several of the documents purportedly contain highly classified information, such as the US' alleged eavesdropping expeditions on key allies like Israel, Ukraine, and South Korea, CNN reported.