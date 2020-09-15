US Government Confirms Receiving Oracle Bid For TikTok  

US President Donald Trump had ordered the sale of TikTok’s US operations by 20 September, after which the app would shut down.

Donald Trump had on 14 August asked TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to divest the US operation of the app within 90 days, citing national security reasons. Trump had claimed that TikTok is a national security threat and has close ties to the Chinese government.

TikTok sued the United States government on 24 August, accusing it of depriving the platform of due process when President Trump issued an executive order to block it from operating in the country.