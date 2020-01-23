Three US Firefighters Killed as Air Tanker Crashes in Australia

Canadian firm Coulson Aviation, which owned the plane, grounded operations of its other large air tankers fighting fires in New South Wales and Victoria states "pending review" of the aircraft, Fitzsimmons said.

Initial reports suggested a "large fireball" was caused when the plane "impacted heavily with the ground", he said.

"We've got a number of firefighters and a number of crew that are in the area and working to contain and work around the fire," he said.