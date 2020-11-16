Trump Takes Back His ‘Concession’ to Biden: ‘I Concede NOTHING’

President Donald Trump on Sunday, 15 November, put out a tweet saying Biden “won because the Election was Rigged”. This has been the closest Trump has come to admitting he lost the 3 November elections to democratic President-Elect Joe Biden. But soon after, he retreated from this stand saying he will continue fighting the “rigged elections” in court despite his own Homeland Security Agency putting out a statement that the recent elections in America have been “the most secure”.