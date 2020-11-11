Will Be Smooth Transition to 2nd Trump Admin: US State Secy Pompeo

On Tuesday, 10 November, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a statement saying “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

He announced that Donald Trump will remain in power, saying, "The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today will be successful," reported NDTV.

Several other republican leaders are backing Trump’s litigation and like Pompeo are refusing to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect of the United States.