Support for Democrats Among Black Men Dwindles Further: Poll

As the anxious wait for the results of the 2020 US presidential continues, with Democrat Joe Biden only holding a slight advantage over his Republican rival Donald Trump, an NBC News poll has shown that support among Black males for the Democratic candidate has reached the lowest this year when compared to the last few elections.

According to the poll, Biden enjoyed the support of 80 percent Black men, a decline of 2 percentage points from the 82 percent support for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Barack Obama, meanwhile, enjoyed the support of 95 percent Black men in 2008, which declined to 87 percent in his re-election campaign in 2012.