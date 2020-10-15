US Election Sees Record $11 Bn in Campaign Spending by Few Donors

Total spending in the 2020 federal elections is projected to set a new record of almost $11 billion by November.

When adjusted for inflation, that’s over 50 percent higher than 2016 election spending. This year’s federal election spending – for the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives – is on track to be double what it was in 2008.

The surge in campaign spending is striking. But my research on campaign finance regulation suggests the volume of election spending is not the main problem with the US campaign finance system.

The real challenge for American democracy is where this money comes from.