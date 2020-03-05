Taliban Peace Deal Results Mixed: US Defence Leaders
Just hours after the US military launched an airstrike targeting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, top defence leaders told Congress that the results of the peace deal signed on Saturday, 29 February, have been mixed, but the insurgent group is abiding by much of the accord.
The American airstrike was triggered by a spike in violence by the Taliban against members of the Afghan security forces. The exchange of violence came not long after President Donald Trump described what he called a 'very good talk' with a Taliban leader on Tuesday, 3 March, and insisted the group wants to cease violence.
It underscored the fragility of the US-Taliban peace accord and the murky nature of what the US may or may not do to try to enforce or encourage it.
Defence Secretary Mark Esper told a Senate panel on Wednesday that the Taliban are honouring the agreement by not attacking US and coalition forces, but not in terms of sustaining the reduction in violence.
Esper, who was in Kabul on Saturday with Afghan leaders while the peace agreement was signed in Doha, said the document allows the US to act in defence of the Afghan forces. It's the commitment I made to the Afghans when I was there on Saturday. We would continue to defend the Afghans, he said.
The peace deal calls for a comprehensive nationwide cease-fire to be negotiated in talks between Afghans on both sides of the conflict, and it says the US must begin withdrawing more than 4,000 US troops from Afghanistan in the next week or so. It does not, however, say that the truce or completion of a peace accord are required conditions for the American withdrawal.
Instead, the agreement signed in Doha says the phased drawdown of US and allied troops is dependent on the Taliban entering those negotiations and taking them seriously, and requires that the insurgent group meet its counterterrorism commitments, including a rejection of Al-Qaeda and other groups.
Officials agree that fuelling the increased Taliban violence is the Afghan government's refusal thus far to agree to release thousands of Taliban prisoners ahead of the all-Afghan talks that are supposed to begin next week.
And officials insist that the burst of violence would not necessarily crater the agreement and that they had always expected implementation would face challenges. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations about the agreement.
Although the reduction in violence agreement that had preceded Saturday's signing ceremony had been expected to be respected in the meantime, the US had not agreed to halt defensive or counterterrorism operations. Officials said that Gen. Scott Miller, top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, has the authority to order strikes on the Taliban if he deems it necessary.
According to one US official, Wednesday's strike was a move to convince the Taliban to scale back the attacks against the Afghans that have ramped up over the last 24 to 48 hours.
The official said the Taliban had managed to keep attacks at a low level during the seven-day reduction in violence, and the expectation was that the low level would continue.
The official said the Taliban were warned repeatedly about the increased violence, and when the attacks continued to increase in both size and numbers, the US military in Afghanistan determined it was necessary to take action to defend Afghan forces who were under assault.
The US envoy for the peace talks is in Kabul now and Esper said, he's going to be pulling the parties back together.
The White House readout of Trump's call with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of their political office in Qatar, was decidedly more restrained than the president's own description of the call.
Trump told reporters that his relationship with Baradar is very good and that the Taliban want to cease the violence.
By contrast, the readout said that Trump had emphasised the need to continue the reduction in violence and urged the Taliban to participate in the intra-Afghan talks.
