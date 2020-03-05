Taliban Peace Deal Results Mixed: US Defence Leaders

Just hours after the US military launched an airstrike targeting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, top defence leaders told Congress that the results of the peace deal signed on Saturday, 29 February, have been mixed, but the insurgent group is abiding by much of the accord.

The American airstrike was triggered by a spike in violence by the Taliban against members of the Afghan security forces. The exchange of violence came not long after President Donald Trump described what he called a 'very good talk' with a Taliban leader on Tuesday, 3 March, and insisted the group wants to cease violence.

It underscored the fragility of the US-Taliban peace accord and the murky nature of what the US may or may not do to try to enforce or encourage it.