Capitol Hill Siege: Data Shows Why US Should Have Seen It Coming

However, these divided view of the events of 6 January are only an extreme symptom of the broader political divide in the US.

The fundamental divide is on the validity of the election result itself.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in November 2020, 68 percent Republicans said they were concerned that the election was "rigged". 52 percent Republicans actually said that Trump had "rightfully won".

The numbers put out by a CNBC/Change Research Opinion Poll from November are even more stark.

Just three percent of Trump voters said that the accepted Biden's victory as legitimate, 73 percent of them considered Trump as the legitimate winner.

This is important: 31 percent Trump voters said that Trump should fight it out in court until the states ratify the results but a huge 66 percent said that Trump should "never concede".

This is dangerous and explains what happened in Capitol Hill. Over 73 million people voted for Trump in the elections. If two thirds of them think that he is still think that he should never concede, it would mean that nearly 50 million people in the US doubt the legitimacy of this election.

President Trump’s constant allegations that this is a fraudulent election have worsened matters. He appears to have convinced many of his supporters he lost unfairly, even as state officials and judges have repeatedly shot down claims of fraud and wrongdoing. This has greatly harmed public faith in America's democracy.

Some, like Democratic politician of Indian origin Ameya Pawar, say that this is a culmination of Reagen’s legacy which strengthened the perception that state intervention is to be distrusted.

Many also point out that what happened at Capitol Hill could be the result of the false sense of white victimhood which Trump tapped into.

A 2017 survey by Public Religion Research Institute showed that White Evangelicals said that they were more discriminated against than even Muslims.

This section has also been fed the belief that they represent the “true America” and that it has to be saved from the “socialists” or from “immigrants”.

This may become an even bigger political problem for the United States in the post-Trump era as even his exit will be seen as part of the same victimhood.