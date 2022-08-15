ADVERTISEMENT

As US Delegation Visits Taiwan, China Announces New Military Drills

Earlier, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan had led to days of military exercises by China.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
As US Delegation Visits Taiwan, China Announces New Military Drills
i

As members of a new United States congressional delegation met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, 15 August, China announced more military drills around Taiwan, news agency Associated Press reported.

The visit by the new delegation comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island.

The AP report, citing China's Defense Ministry and its Eastern Theater Command, said that additional joint drills in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan were announced by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday.
Also Read

‘India Concerned, Urges Exercise of Restraint’: MEA Clarifies Position on Taiwan

‘India Concerned, Urges Exercise of Restraint’: MEA Clarifies Position on Taiwan
ADVERTISEMENT

The US delegation's visit to Taiwan is a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.

Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks but details of the meeting were not immediately released, AP reported.

The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to meet with other government and private sector representatives.

Also Read

US Cannot Allow China To Pressure Taiwan With Military Drills: Nancy Pelosi

US Cannot Allow China To Pressure Taiwan With Military Drills: Nancy Pelosi

(With inputs from Associated Press.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×