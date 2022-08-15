As US Delegation Visits Taiwan, China Announces New Military Drills
Earlier, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan had led to days of military exercises by China.
As members of a new United States congressional delegation met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, 15 August, China announced more military drills around Taiwan, news agency Associated Press reported.
The visit by the new delegation comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island.
The AP report, citing China's Defense Ministry and its Eastern Theater Command, said that additional joint drills in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan were announced by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday.
The US delegation's visit to Taiwan is a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory.
Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks but details of the meeting were not immediately released, AP reported.
The five-member delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to meet with other government and private sector representatives.
(With inputs from Associated Press.)
