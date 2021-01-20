President Trump Pardons Former White House Aide Steve Bannon

As one of his last acts in office, President Donald Trump has pardoned former White House aide Steve Bannon, Reuters reported on Wednesday, 20 January.

Bannon was accused of fraud in a case involving collecting funds for the border wall and was indicted and arrested in August.

According to The New York Times, the outgoing president took the decision despite efforts to sway him. The pardon is a pre-emptive move and will effectively do away with charges against Bannon, should he be convicted.