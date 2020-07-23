US Asks China to Shut its Consulate in Houston; Beijing Protests

In an unprecedented move, the United States on Wednesday, 22 July, abruptly asked China to shut its consulate in Houston within 72 hours.

Confirming this on social media, Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party government in Beijing said, “The US asked China to close the Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move.”

Describing it as “unprecedented escalation”, China's foreign ministry said the move was unilaterally initiated by the US and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures” if the “erroneous decision” was not revoked.