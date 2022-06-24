US Announces $450 Million Additional Aid to Ukraine, Including Rocket Systems

US assessments of the Russian attack on Ukraine maps out a long drawn-out battle in Eastern Ukraine, with heavy losses on both sides, CNN reported.

Russia's intention is to wear down Ukrainian forces and NATO's resolve over time, while intensifying the attacks in the east using heavy artillery and missile strikes.

In the coming weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, senior US administration officials said, to garner Western support for the war-torn country.

Biden, during the G7, will reveal steps to increase pressure on Russia, and at the NATO summit, the US will announce ways to "strengthen European security, alongside expected major new contributions from allies," CNN quoted an official as saying.

(With inputs from AFP and CNN.)