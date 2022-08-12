UN Watchdog Warns of 'Grave' Crisis at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Amid Fresh Shelling
'This is a grave hour,' IAEA chief Rafael Gross said amid shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
The head of the United Nations Nuclear Watchdog warned an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, 11 August, of a massive crisis unfolding at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of fresh rounds of shelling near the facility.
"This is a serious hour, a grave hour," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said at the meet, and called on world leaders to allow the IAEA to undertake a mission to Zaporizhzhia.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.