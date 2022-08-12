ADVERTISEMENT

UN Watchdog Warns of 'Grave' Crisis at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Amid Fresh Shelling

'This is a grave hour,' IAEA chief Rafael Gross said amid shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
UN Watchdog Warns of 'Grave' Crisis at Ukraine Nuclear Plant Amid Fresh Shelling
i

The head of the United Nations Nuclear Watchdog warned an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, 11 August, of a massive crisis unfolding at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of fresh rounds of shelling near the facility.

"This is a serious hour, a grave hour," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said at the meet, and called on world leaders to allow the IAEA to undertake a mission to Zaporizhzhia.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×