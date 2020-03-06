UN’s First Employee With Coronavirus Among Senegal Infections

A British United Nations employee is one of the four people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Senegal, the organisation said on Thursday, 5 March, confirming it was the UN's first case worldwide.

Senegal announced two new cases on Wednesday, one of which was a 33-year-old English woman who returned from a trip to London to the capital Dakar on February 24.

The UN said on Thursday that the woman was one of its employees.