UN Peacekeeping Has Fallen Into Traps & This Needs to Be Resolved

For three decades, UN peace operations have been falling into the same traps because stakeholders don’t want to tackle some of the contradictions confronting peacekeeping. Professor Paul D. Williams from George Washington University recently called this the UN Security Council’s “peacekeeping trilemma”. This refers to the fact that peacekeeping missions have to meet multidimensional mandates and minimise casualties while working with increasingly tight budgets.

Williams argued that these factors have – constrained the design of peacekeeping operations and set them up for failure.