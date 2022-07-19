ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine Appoints New Spy Chief; Russia Resorts to Gas Supply Threat Again

The appointment comes one day after the predecessor was penalised by Zelenskyy for colluding with Russia.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Ukraine Appoints New Spy Chief; Russia Resorts to Gas Supply Threat Again
i

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 18 July, appointed Vasyl Maliuk, a former first deputy head of the country's security services, as acting head of domestic security.

The appointment comes one day after Ivan Bakanov and Iryna Venediktov, Ukraine's head of the Security Service and Prosecutor General respectively, were penalised by Zelenskyy for colluding with Russia. While initial reports said that they were fired, later reports stated that Bakanov had been "temporarily removed from fulfilling his duties" and Venediktov had been suspended.

Also Read

Ukraine: Russia Targets Sloviansk, Zelenskyy Penalises Top Aids for Collusion

Ukraine: Russia Targets Sloviansk, Zelenskyy Penalises Top Aids for Collusion
ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine has had to deal with turncoats within the political administration and the military.

"In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU [state security service] have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state," Zelenskyy had said on Sunday in his nightly video address to the nation.

Meanwhile, within the energy sector, Gazprom, the Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation, has told its customers in Europe that it cannot guarantee the supply of gas because of "extraordinary" circumstances.

"Depending on what ‘extraordinary’ circumstances [Gazprom] have in mind in order to declare the force majeure, and whether these issues are technical or more political, it could mean the next step in escalation between Russia and Europe-Germany," Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at the bank ABN Amro, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Also Read

Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Turkey Announces Deal to Resume Grain Exports

Russian Invasion of Ukraine: Turkey Announces Deal to Resume Grain Exports

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×