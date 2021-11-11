‘Weaponising Migration’: Why Is Belarus Clashing With Poland & the EU?

The crisis has created such a situation for asylum seekers at the border that wherever they go, they face persecution.

If they turn around to go back to Minsk, not only do they have to go through dense forests and survive extremely harsh weather conditions, they will most likely be detained and beaten up by Belarusian officers (as described by many migrants during interviews with the BBC and Reuters), or they will be forced to turn around again, back towards Poland.

If they stay where they are, at the Polish border, facing heavily guarded troops and barbed wires, they risk either dying in a clash or dying of cold and hunger.

And even if Poland takes them in, they are most likely going to be kept in detention centres.

A BBC report from October detailed how more than 10,000 migrants were kept in detention centres in the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – along with Poland and Germany, in what has been described as a barbaric experience.

The only solution to the crisis seems to be dependent on Lukashenko himself.

If he isn't responsible for the chaos as his outright denials suggest, then he must take back the refugees stranded at the Polish border, since they are originally coming from Belarus.

But if he is indeed forcing an influx of refugees towards the EU as Poland and other actors are suggesting, then only he can bring an end to this tragic episode of human suffering.

The last dictator of Europe, however, is showing no intent or will to do so at the moment.

(With inputs from BBC, Reuters, and Deutsche Welle)