Talks Underway on Belarus Border Between Ukraine and Russia as War Continues
The meeting is being held at the Rumyantsev-Paskevich residence in Gomel, Belarus.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, on Monday, 28 February, talks were held on the border of Belarus between officials from the two countries.
Ukraine on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.
After initial reluctance to send a delegation to Belarus, given the country's role in facilitating Russia's invasion, Ukraine had agreed to hold talks at the Belarus border, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The decision was made after a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, reported AFP.
The meeting is being held at the Rumyantsev-Paskevich residence in Gomel, Belarus. The delegation comprises Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, among others.
"Dear friends, the president of Belarus has asked me to welcome you and facilitate your work as much as possible," Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei reportedly said at the beginning of the meet.
Vladimir Medinksy, the head of the Russian delegation and an aide to Putin said that they wanted to reach some agreements as soon as possible.
"As every hour of conflict brings new casualties among Ukrainian soldiers, we are definitely interested in reaching any agreements as soon as possible... But those agreements should be for the benefit of both sides."Vladimir Medinsky
However, Ukraine has little hope from the outcome of the meet at the Belarusian border.
"I do not really believe in the result of this meeting, but let them try, so that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as president, did not try to stop the war when there was even a small chance," Zelenskyy had said earlier.
Addressing journalists in Minsk, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he could ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to "return the nuclear weapons."
Russia's defence ministry on Monday, 28 February, said that its nuclear missile forces, and northern and Pacific fleets are on enhanced combat duty, the Interfax news agency reported. This was in accordance with President Putin's order a day ago.
The same day, dozens of people were killed after Russian forces carried out rocket strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.
(With inputs from ABC News and CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.