'Nationality Doesn't Matter': Polish Gurdwara Giving Hope To Ukraine Refugees

“People know a gurdwara is a place where anyone can take refuge – their nationality and religion don’t matter,” Navjot Singh, a caretaker of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, located in the suburbs of Polish capital Warsaw told The Quint.

Over the last four weeks, since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February, over 300 refugees across nationalities have found shelter inside the humble premises of the gurdwara.