Zelenskyy Urges EU to Give Ukraine 'Immediate Membership' Amid Russian Invasion
Zelenskyy also said that he had spoken with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 28 February, urged the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine "immediate" membership of the bloc.
"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure."Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a new video address.
"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible," the 44-year-old leader added.
He added a tweet from Sunday, 27 February, stating that he had spoken with the European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen about the same.
"They are one of us and we want them in," the Commission president had said.
The Ukrainian president has taken a more staunch position as he pushed for Ukraine's membership to the European Union and the NATO military alliance.
"Ukrainians have shown the world who we are. And Russia has shown what it has become," Zelenskyy said.
Soon after Zelenskyy's statement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also said in a tweet on Monday that it was time for the demand to be put "down on paper."
"We have long proved that we are all an integral part of the European community," he said.
There Will Be a Debate, Says European Council President
According to AFP, European Council President Charles Michel stated on Monday that there were "different opinions" among member countries over the matter of Ukraine's inclusion in the EU and the "special procedure" Zelenskyy spoke about.
There will be a debate about making Ukraine a member, Michel told French TV station BFM, adding that was already a "very powerful" association agreement with the nation in existence which could be reinforced, reported Reuters.
At Least 102 Civilians Dead Amid Russian Invasion
Speaking on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy also urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.
"Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don't believe your commanders. Don't believe your propagandists. Just save your lives," Zelenskyy said.
Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as 'republics' independent from Ukraine.
Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that at least 102 civilians had died and 304 had been injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, Reuters reported.
However, she added that the actual toll was "considerably higher."
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.