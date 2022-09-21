UK PM Moves Post-Brexit Efforts To Gulf, India; Sinks US-UK Trade Deal Hopes

Being proud of his Irish heritage, the US President Joe Biden has slowed down on trade negotiations and has voiced concerns about the effect of Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol on the peace process.

UK's Culture Secretary confirmed that Truss will not be utilising this particular meeting with Joe Biden to secure a trade deal.

Truss said the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the global largest trading blocs including Australia, Japan, and Canada.

Another partnership that Truss mentioned includes the Gulf Co-Operation Council, that has Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which also happens to be EU's largest export market.