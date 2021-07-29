UK Lifts Quarantine for Fully-Vaccinated Travellers From US, EU

Fully-vaccinated travellers from the United States and the European Union (EU), with the exception of France, will now be able to travel to UK without needing to quarantine on their arrival.

The new regulation will come into effect from 2 August.

"We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed," UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced in a tweet on Wednesday, 28 July.