'Mumbai, Delhi Practically COVID-Free': India Asks UK to Review Travel Ban

The United Kingdom Foreign Office has been requested to review the travel ban on visitors from India, wherein many major cities presently have low caseloads of COVID-19.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during a two-day visit to the UK, which began on Friday, 23 July, apprised the UK Foreign Office officials of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India.

"I briefed them [UK officials] on the COVID situation in India. I pointed out that France had cleared visitors from India without quarantine, if they are double vaccinated and have a negative test. The US has upgraded India in the travel scheme, encouraged the UK to do the same and they took note of it," Shringla said, news agency PTI reported.