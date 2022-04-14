Rishi Sunak Offers 'Unreserved Apology' on Partygate, Pays Scotland Yard's Fine

"Like the prime minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time," the chancellor said.

This comes after the UK's Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into alleged lockdown parties attended by Johnson in Downing Street amid COVID-19 restrictions imposed by his government across the country.

It had come to light in January 2022 that Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, had organised a surprise birthday party for him on 19 June 2020, when the whole country was locked down due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time of the surprise birthday party, the lockdown rules were such that indoor gatherings and household mixing were completely banned, and outdoor gatherings were limited to only six people.