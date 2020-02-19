UK Army Captain Becomes First Woman to Pass Gruelling Para Test

The British Army's Captain Rosie Wild became the first woman to pass the country's gruelling Parachute Regiment entry test – one that many men fail, BBC reported on Tuesday, 18 February.

Several women have attempted to pass the test since they became eligible to apply in 1990, but the 28-year-old Captain Wilde became the first to clear it.

The test reportedly spans across five days and includes a 20-mile endurance march and aerial assault course, the BBC report said. Along with this, she had to carry 60 kg telegraph pole over 3 km in group of eight, complete a 3.2 km run with backpack and rifle in 18 minutes.