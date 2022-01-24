UAE Intercepts Houthi Attack, Destroys Two Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi

Following a deadly attack which killed two Indians in the United Arab Emirates last week, the Gulf country intercepted and destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi on Monday, 24 January, reported Bloomberg, quoting the UAE defence ministry.

According to report, the UAE defence ministry said that shrapnel from the interception fell over scattered areas of Abu Dhabi, however, no casualties have reported. The ministry added that it was “prepared to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary procedures to protect the country from attacks.”

UAE newspaper The National reported that flashes were seen in the sky over the capital around 4:15 AM (5:30 AM IST).

The local paper also reports that Saudi Arabia destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the city of Dhahran Al Janub early on Monday. Remnants of the missiles, according to The National, landed in the cities industrial zone damaging workshops and vehicles.