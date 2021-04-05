Turmoil in Jordan: Ex-Crown Prince’s Palace Raided, Aides Arrested

He added, “Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country. But his majesty decided it was best to directly talk to Prince Hamzah, to deal with it within the family to prevent it from being exploited.”

The military had issued a warning to Prince Hamzah on Saturday to stop any activity that could harm the monarch. Prince Hamzah later revealed in a video that he was under house arrest while several high-profile leaders were arrested. However, a statement issued by the chief of staff claimed that Hamzah was not under arrest.

Deputy PM Safadi clarified that 14 to 16 people had been arrested.