Turkey-Syria Earthquakes: A Seismologist Explains What Has Happened

An extremely large earthquake has occurred in the southeast of Turkey, near the border with Syria. Data from seismometers which measure shaking of the ground caused by earthquake waves suggest this this event, in the early morning of February 6, was a magnitude 7.8 out of 10 on the moment magnitude scale.

Seismic waves were picked up by sensors around the world (you can watch them ripple through Europe) including places as far away as the UK.