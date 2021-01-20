Trump’s YouTube Suspension Extended in Light of Biden Inauguration

At the time, YouTube had removed a video of Trump addressing a mob attack on the Capitol on 7 January, because the President repeated false information about the outcome of the 2020 elections.

This development comes after a group of Trump supporters, whom he refers to as ‘patriots’, barged into the US Capitol and wreaked havoc on 6 January.

Trump's YouTube channel has 2.68 million subscribers. Following the violence that erupted at the US Capitol after his supporters stormed the building, YouTube has removed most of his videos from the rally he addressed earlier in the day.