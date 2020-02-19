Trump Visit: India-US in No Rush to Sign a Trade Deal, Say Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold talks on 25 February to deepen cooperation in a range of key sectors including defence and trade, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, 19 February.

Trump, who is scheduled to visit India on 24 and 25 February, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, Shringla said.

India and the US have an unprecedented level of convergence, he said.

Shringla said the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad will be similar to the Howdy Modi event that was held in Houston last year.