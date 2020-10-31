Evangelicals Still Support Trump, Not Only Because of Abortion

This foe is not Islam or Catholicism, but secularism. To this end, evangelicals have organised politically.

In her book on the history of evangelical movement, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Frances FitzGerald says that the Christian right has evolved from a mere movement into an organised faction within the Republican Party, and as a result, political power now “trumps” moral indiscretions among politicians.

As a politician, Trump has cloaked himself in religion from the outset. He relies upon the argument that while he is an imperfect and flawed human, he is delivering favourable political outcomes for conservative Christians.

His administration has strongly defended religious freedoms and appointed an entire generation of conservative judges to the courts.