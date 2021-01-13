'Be Careful What You Wish For': Trump on 25th Amendment
"The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt", said the President.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump made his first public address since the storming of the US Capitol building last Wednesday. Speaking at the border wall in Alamo, Texas, the outgoing President said,
“The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration – as the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.”
These remarks come in as US House Democrats have move to introduce an article of impeachment to unseat Trump in the aftermath of the US Capitol coup.
Before addressing the actual events that took place in the capital, or condemning the actions of his supporters, Trump began with focus on himself and his social media ban, saying, “Before we begin I’d like to say that free speech is under assault like never before."
“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt is causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than what most people will ever understand. Which is very dangerous for the USA especially at this very tender time,” Trump added.
Eventually addressing the attack, Trump said, “As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting American’s history and traditions, not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting. Because of the pandemic — horrible, horrible invisible enemy.”
At the end of his remarks on the subject, Trump called for “peace and calm” and “respect for law enforcement and the great people within law enforcement,” adding it was the “foundation of the MAGA agenda.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.