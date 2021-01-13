'Be Careful What You Wish For': Trump on 25th Amendment

Before addressing the actual events that took place in the capital, or condemning the actions of his supporters, Trump began with focus on himself and his social media ban, saying, “Before we begin I’d like to say that free speech is under assault like never before."

“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt is causing tremendous anger and division and pain far greater than what most people will ever understand. Which is very dangerous for the USA especially at this very tender time,” Trump added.