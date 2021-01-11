US House Democrats Introduce Article of Impeachment Against Trump
This comes just days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.
Democrats on Monday, 11 January, introduced an article of impeachment against outgoing US President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection", just days after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.
The Democrats earlier introduced a resolution in the House calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and remove Trump, but that move was blocked by Republicans, reported news agency AFP.
According to The New York Times, this means that the House will have to cast a full vote on Tuesday.
The storming of the US Capitol last week had unfolded as members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to certify the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.