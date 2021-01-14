Trump Releases Video Statement, Does Not Mention Impeachment

“No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it,” Trump said of those that stormed the US Capitol a week prior in Trump's name.

These comments are in stark contrast to those made the video the released the day the incident took place. In a now taken down video, Trump addressed the protesters in saying, "We love you" and "You're very special."