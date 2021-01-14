Trump Releases Video Statement, Does Not Mention Impeachment
In the video message, Trump made made no mention of the vote that led to his second impeachment just hours earlier.
On Wednesday evening, after the news of his impeachment came in, President Donald Trump released a video message calling for peace and claiming that those who mobbed the Capitol last week are not his “true” supporters. He made no mention of the vote that led to his second impeachment just hours earlier.
“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for,” Trump said in the video, turning a blind eye to his own statements that incited the violence.
“No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it,” Trump said of those that stormed the US Capitol a week prior in Trump's name.
These comments are in stark contrast to those made the video the released the day the incident took place. In a now taken down video, Trump addressed the protesters in saying, "We love you" and "You're very special."
Trump also made mention of an “unprecedented assault” on free speech, referencing social media companies that have banned him in recent days.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.