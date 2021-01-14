Trump Releases Video Statement, Does Not Mention Impeachment

In the video message, Trump made made no mention of the vote that led to his second impeachment just hours earlier.

Tara Bahl
Published
World
1 min read
"No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence", Trump said, addressing the deadly riot that took place at the US Capitol a week prior.
i

On Wednesday evening, after the news of his impeachment came in, President Donald Trump released a video message calling for peace and claiming that those who mobbed the Capitol last week are not his “true” supporters. He made no mention of the vote that led to his second impeachment just hours earlier.

Also Read
Trump Makes History As The Only US President To Be Impeached Twice
Trump Makes History As The Only US President To Be Impeached Twice

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for,” Trump said in the video, turning a blind eye to his own statements that incited the violence.

“No true supporters of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement- you are attacking it. And you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it,” Trump said of those that stormed the US Capitol a week prior in Trump's name.

These comments are in stark contrast to those made the video the released the day the incident took place. In a now taken down video, Trump addressed the protesters in saying, "We love you" and "You're very special."

Also Read
‘We Love You, But Go Home’: Trump to Supporters Occupying Capitol
‘We Love You, But Go Home’: Trump to Supporters Occupying Capitol

Trump also made mention of an “unprecedented assault” on free speech, referencing social media companies that have banned him in recent days.

Also Read
Despite Permanent Ban, Trump’s Prolific Twitter Record Lives On 
Despite Permanent Ban, Trump’s Prolific Twitter Record Lives On 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!