Trump Ordered to Pay Adult Film Star Stormy $44,100 As Legal Fee

US President Donald Trump has been ordered by a California court to pay adult movie actress Stephanie Clifford – stage name Stormy Daniels – $44,100 extra as attorney fee for her legal battle to cancel a hush-money deal brokered to keep Daniels quiet about her sexual relationship with Trump a decade ago.

The order in a Los Angeles Supreme Court said that Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over an agreement that was signed in 2016, 11 days before that year’s presidential elections.

As part of that deal, the losing party had to pay the lawyer’s fee.