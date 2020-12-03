‘See You In Four Years’: Trump Drops Hint of a Rerun in 2024  

Outgoing US President, Donald Trump mused about running for the US presidency in 2024 at a White House Christmas party on Tuesday, 1 December, suggesting that he may have lost this allegedly “fraudulent election”, but would not retire quietly as a one-term President, reported AFP.

“It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years,” said the 74-year old Trump to guests, in the closest he has come to admitting defeat to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden who had a sweeping victory in the 3 November 2020 US elections.